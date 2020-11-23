One more ride--the “best day” wish of a former Osseo-Fairchild bus driver

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Since being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, former Osseo-Fairchild bus driver Lyle Abrahamson has been longing to take just one more spin through his old bus route. On Friday, that wish was granted. What he didn’t expect was that so many community members would be part of the ride.

“I enjoyed the kids and the bus driving,” Abrahamson said. “The snow and ice on the roads, that was the real tough part.”

Azura Memory Care’s Mosaic Dream program focuses on giving residents their “best day.” Abrahamson’s best day wish was to be on a yellow school bus.

“Our bus drivers every day risk their lives to pick up our kids and take them to school and take them home again,” said Paula Gibson with Azura Memory Care. “They do it without a lot of thanks, and Lyle did it for over 30 years.

Finding a yellow school bus that’s handicap accessible isn’t easy, but Student Transit made that possible.

“It’s interesting because with Dementia you typically forget names, but he can tell you the names of the kids he use to pick up along the route which is just truly amazing,” Gibson said.

The bus driver for this special ride had a connection to Abrahamson.

“For our bus driver today, she was one of Lyle’s riders,” Gibson said. I’m sure she questions am I making an impact? She saw firsthand that yes, she is, and it made her value so much more what she does too.”

As local students and staff stand on the sidewalk waving at the bus as it passes by, Gibson points them out to Abrahamson.

“Look at all those kids,” Gibson said. “Those kids wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for you Lyle. You got their Moms and Dads and Grandpas and Grandmas home safe.”

Tina Hammer was one of those kids.

“I got kind of excited, and I messaged each one of my sisters and asked do you remember the bus route?” Hammer said. She remembers him as a “kind, just a kind man. I don’t think I ever heard Lyle raise his voice.”

Another former bus rider also reflected on her past bus driver.

“I don’t know what the community would be if it wasn’t for beautiful people like that,” Amy Koskovich said.

Part of this special day for Abrahamson included a plaque ceremony for him on behalf of Azura and the Osseo-Fairchild community to thank him for what he had done all those years.

Looking back, Abrahamson is still proud of the job he did.

“Made me feel real good that I got the kids to school safe and to home safe,” Abrahamson said.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.