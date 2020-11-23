Advertisement

Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired through it, hitting him in the head.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy from Philadelphia, who was killed at his home when a gunman shot through the front door.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door early Sunday when the gunman fired, hitting him in the head. Investigators doubt the boy was the intended target.

The 12-year-old was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.

“All we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door. One shot was fired. We do have, on the porch of the location, one 9mm shell casing, and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Investigators do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot the boy.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021