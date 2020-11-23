Shopping with Sarah: Gifts created by Chippewa Valley makers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday shopping season kicks off this week with Black Friday, And into the weekend, it’s Small Business Saturday.

Instead of going to Target or searching on Amazon for everything, you might consider shopping local this year.

Each week from now through Christmas, Hello Wisconsin will feature a few local businesses that could use some support and help you get something for everybody on your list.

This first week, we are looking at the rich arts and makers culture in Eau Claire and where you can find a variety of handmade gifts.

Let’s start at the Local Store in downtown Eau Claire, full of you guessed it, local goods. “You are really getting a unique thing that is made with intention, that is made thoughtfully, made with love and care,” said Lindsey Quinnies, the Local Store Director.

The local store started in 2012 as a part of Volume One, as a place that sold the books and music discussed in the magazine, then the store evolved from there. “Now we work with a lot of different local makers, local artists, authors, food makers, things like that and we also design a lot of our products ourselves,” Quinnies said.

The store offers one of a kind gifts all year long, but Christmas is an extra special time. “We expand the store this time of year only to make room for some extra gift ideas,” Quinnies added. From candles, to cards and of course classic Christmas ornaments. The store works with glass blowers and wood workers to offer a variety of ornaments that you can pick off the tree and take home.

Another popular option is to grab a basket, maybe some beer or books and box up the perfect gift for your friends or family. Once you found the items you want to fill the basket, they will wrap it up for you to take. Giving people near or far, a taste of the Chippewa Valley. “Giving back to your community and supporting your neighbors and friends and local businesses really goes a long way and probably even more than you realize when you do that,” Quinnies said.

The same messaged is echoed across downtown, at a similar store, Tangled up in Hue. “We wanted to sustain our own makers abilities but also help support other people in the community,” said co-owner, Jamie Kyser.

Since 2009, Tangled up in Hue has handmade goods for sale from Chippewa Valley makers, including pottery, jewelry and art. Whether you want one big gift or some stocking stuffers, it’s easy to find something unique.

After being closed for more than a month due to coronavirus, the store and the makers need your support this holiday. “This year has been really tough so anything would be super-duper appreciated,” Kyser added.

Both stores offer in-person shopping, curb-side pick up and shipping options.

Tangled up in Hue is located at 505 S. Barstow St. in downtown Eau Claire.

Hours: Monday – Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Local Store is located at: 205 N. Dewey Street in downtown Eau Claire

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

