The Diaper Bank of Eau Claire continues raising money to help families in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2011 the Junior League of Eau Claire identified an unsatisfied need in the community; diapers.

The diaper bank has partnered with the National Diaper Bank Network which allows them to buy 30,000 diapers for $4,500. That’s just 15 cents per diaper. Currently, they are just $1,500 away from being able to buy another bulk order for Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. Donated diapers are distributed through Feed my People food pantries.

Emily Cinquegrana, Junior League of Eau Claire President told WEAU,

“One in three families will experience diaper insufficiency at some point when their children are in diapers. And three in five families will miss school or work because of insufficient diapers for their child care providers... The need is always there. Those diapers go very quickly and they’re going even more quickly than they have been.”

There are locations where diapers can be dropped off for donation such as Oak Leaf Pediatrics, That’s Adorable!, and L.E Phillips Public Library. To donate money, head to their facebook page or website.

