Advertisement

The Diaper Bank of Eau Claire continues raising money to help families in need

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2011 the Junior League of Eau Claire identified an unsatisfied need in the community; diapers.

The diaper bank has partnered with the National Diaper Bank Network which allows them to buy 30,000 diapers for $4,500. That’s just 15 cents per diaper. Currently, they are just $1,500 away from being able to buy another bulk order for Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. Donated diapers are distributed through Feed my People food pantries.

Emily Cinquegrana, Junior League of Eau Claire President told WEAU,

“One in three families will experience diaper insufficiency at some point when their children are in diapers. And three in five families will miss school or work because of insufficient diapers for their child care providers... The need is always there. Those diapers go very quickly and they’re going even more quickly than they have been.”

There are locations where diapers can be dropped off for donation such as Oak Leaf Pediatrics, That’s Adorable!, and L.E Phillips Public Library. To donate money, head to their facebook page or website.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
UWEC VAPING
UWEC VAPING