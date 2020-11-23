Advertisement

Woman shoved in front of NY subway train can’t remember attack

By WABC staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - Liliana Sagbaicela is still so dizzy, her head still spinning.

“I don’t remember much. I woke up later, almost 11 a.m., laying in the hospital. That’s it. I can’t remember. I was very confused,” she said.

The 40-year-old housekeeper was hit by a train. In an incident caught on surveillance video, she’s seen being shoved by someone onto the train tracks while she was standing on the platform Thursday at Union Square.

Somehow, she landed on the tracks, and the train made minimal contact with her as it rolled over her. She now has eight stitches in her head.

When she woke up in the hospital, she thought she fainted. She never saw her assailant and doesn’t remember being attacked.

Officers said the man who violently shoved her from behind timed his push so she would be hit by an oncoming train.

Police said the 24-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and homeless. He was charged with attempted murder, felony assault and reckless endangerment.

Sagbaicela said she’s terrified of the subway now, but she said she has to move forward and will eventually ride the train again.

Her 14-year-old daughter goes to high school in the city, takes the same train to the same stop. If and when in-person learning resumes, she said she’s not sure if she’ll take the train anymore.

“I still, when I watch the video, I still can’t believe my mom was the person,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021