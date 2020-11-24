Advertisement

Alice in Dairyland talks about ‘Homestyle Holidays’

Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, talks about the Something Special from Wisconsin program and how to celebrate “Homestyle Holidays”.

All of the products can be easily identified by looking for the red “Something Special from Wisconsin” logo.

At least 50 percent of the packaging, production or ingredients are attributed to our state.

Something Special from Wisconsin

