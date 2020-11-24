Area hospital adapts to COVID-19 case surge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are nearly 75,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, as hospitals across the state continue to fill up.

At the beginning of the pandemic most hospitals created a plan in case they became overfilled with patients.

At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, that plan did not have to go into use until a few weeks ago when Emergency Medicine Chair for Northwest Wisconsin Dr. Sue Cullinan said the hospital began creating more space to treat patients, including putting beds in their ambulance garage.

“Our garage is set up heated, it’s clean, it’s a very nice space where we can house patients that maybe come in for an ankle sprain or some injury that we can see rather quickly and get them taken care of so they don’t wait hours,” explained Cullinan.

She says the hospital used the garage one time last week, but was able to close it down again after seeing all its patients.

However, it will remain ready if another surge occurs.

“I want people to come in if they’re having chest pain, abdominal pain. We don’t want them to wait and get sicker and end up in worse shape. We are here and we’re open to see patients and that’s what we’re trying to say with opening up these extra spaces. We will see you, and we will see you safely and comfortably,” said Cullinan.

Some health officials are concerned the next surge could come after Thanksgiving, when people travel to visit family and friends.

Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department wants the community to keep in mind that even if you test negative before you head home, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

“For example, if I were to have been exposed this past weekend and then try to get a test on Tuesday if my test were negative I could still be bringing COVID 19 to friends or family over Thanksgiving day weekend because I took that test too early,” explained Boerner.

The CDC, Wisconsin DHS, and Eau Claire City-County Health Department do not recommend traveling for Thanksgiving.

“Friends and family are important to all of us and it’s going to be hard not to see them over Thanksgiving, but it’s going to be even harder if this is the last Thanksgiving that we get to see them for. So I think it will be worth it for all of us to stay home,” said Boerner.

