Book series & new building preserve history in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new building is going up in Chippewa Falls to continue to preserve history across the Chippewa Valley.

On Bridgewater Avenue right by the entrance of Irvine Park, you will see a new building coming to life. It is the future home of the Chippewa Area History Center set to open sometime next spring.

The $3.5 million project has been in the works for years and the Chippewa County Historical Society is in the final push to raise the last $500,000 needed. A big part of that is a series of pictorial history books about local history by two local authors Donna Bourget and Anne Keller.

Already released is a book on Lake Wissota and one about Irvine Park. A third book has just been released about the history of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. “We talk about when the fair was created all the way through every entertainer that has ever entertained there, all the various 4-H and memories of people that we have interviewed, it’s just full of lots of great information,” said Jim Schuh, from the Chippewa County Historical Society.

The books cost $20 and all the proceeds will go towards building the new Chippewa Area History Center. The building will now be handicap accessible and have better climate control to be able to better preserve history for future generations.

If you are interested in helping by purchasing any of the books, they can be purchased at a number of locations in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire.

The book is available in Chippewa Falls at the following businesses:

Chippewa County Historical Society, 123 Allen St.

Chippewa Falls Main Street, 514 N. Bridge St.

Collective Charm, 16 W. Columbia St.

Country Treasures, 216 N. Bridge St.

Foreign Five, 123 N. Bridge St.

SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave.

Wayside Bar & Grill, 18091 Co. Hwy X

The book is also available in Eau Claire at:

Chippewa Valley Museum, Carson Park

Volume One Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St.

