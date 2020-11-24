Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Children’s Dyslexia Charities (WICDC) launched a new opportunity to raise awareness about dyslexia and support children who struggle in learning.

With the goal of raising $100,000, an exclusive 100 individuals will make up the “1 percent Club.”

The WICDC is inviting community members to pledge a donation of $1000 each to be given in 2021. When a donor gives 1 percent of the goal, they will become an elite member of this exclusive club.

Donors can set up one-time, monthly or weekly payments to be completed by the end of 2021. As a special and unique thank you, these 100 people will not only receive recognition as a featured member of the 1 percent Club, but they will also receive a 100 percent silk custom-designed tie created by a past CDC student. The funds raised from the 1 percent Club will support daily operations of the organization including instructional lessons, training, materials, and staffing.

The WICDC supports specially-designed language therapy instruction for children younger than 18 who struggle with reading, writing, and spelling financially free to families. The successful fulfillment of the club will help eliminate significant deficits experienced this year particularly and allow the charity to continue to serve the community.

Community members will be able to donate/pledge in whatever way is convenient for them. Payments can also be mailed or dropped of at the center. Companies, organizations and clubs are encouraged to donate together to collectively raise $1,000 and have their group be named as a member of the inaugural 1 percent Club of 2021.

For more information, please contact Dr. Tammy Tillotson at 715-598-4986 or cdcuwd@gmail.com or visit the campaign’s webpage.

