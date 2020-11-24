Chippewa Steel pause season until December 31st

Chippewa Falls, WI (Press Release)- The Chippewa Steel, proud members of the North American Hockey League, have announced a temporary pause in our league schedule until December 31, 2020.

The pause is due to schedule complications associated with the most recent public health order issued by the state of Minnesota. We are evaluating the best possible options to get back on the ice as soon as possible. The postponed Midwest Division games will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Single game ticket holders that purchased tickets for postponed games that are in November and December will receive a full refund via the point of sale in 5-7 days.

