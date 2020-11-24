Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Police investigation incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
One person killed in Eau Claire County officer-involved shooting
COVID-19
Local, state COVID stats as WI’s 7 day average of new cases drops to fewer than 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is adapting to an increase in patients due to a surge...
Area hospital adapts to COVID-19 case surge

Latest News

More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
For the first time ever, Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park is lined with Christmas trees.
Rotary club leads first-time holiday festivities in Holmen
Small businesses in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are offering traditional sales this Small...
Local businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday
Wintermission Aims to get People Active During Colder Months
Wintermission Aims to get People Active During Colder Months