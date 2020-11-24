Fall corn and soybean harvest complete across the country

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For all intents and purposes, the fall corn and soybean harvest are complete across the country even though a few states have some wrapping up to do with their corn and soybean crops. According to this week’s Crop Progress Report, the winter wheat crop is getting the most attention as reporters say the condition of that crop fell a little last week. It’s now rated 43% in good to excellent condition-down slightly from both last week and last year at this time. The report shows 89% of the fall planted crop has now emerged.

In Wisconsin, farmers still have about 8% of the corn crop to take off but that’s still about a month ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the 5 year average. Last week farmers reported the average moisture of the crop coming off was 17%. State farmers also report 96% of their winter wheat has emerged-again more than a month ahead of last year and 3 weeks ahead of our 5 year average. The crop is rated 84% in good to excellent condition. Farmers are also way ahead with fall tillage as they have 79% of that job done.

Farming, like most other U.S. industries hope that 2021 will see an end to the Covid-19 pandemic and a return to more normal business patterns. Looking back at 2020 for agriculture, farm income has been supported by government payments-subsidies of up to $46 billion with Coronavirus aid payments reaching nearly $20 billion, meaning 40 cents of every dollar in farm income is coming from the federal government. Agriculture Economists say that will probably change in 2021 as government payments will slow down and farm income could fall by 17% next year. Net farm income this year is figured at $102.7 billion, the highest since 2013.

One area of compromise we might see with a Biden Administration and the Congress is a new infrastructure deal. Efforts to get such a deal done during President Trump’s 4 years failed but the current highway spending plan expires next September 30th and lawmakers on both sides see a new bill as a strong economic stimulus package, especially for rural America where roads and bridges are failing on a consistent basis. President-elect Biden has a $2 trillion plan to improve highways and other infrastructure.

