Fall Creek woman appears in court, accused of depositing charity money into personal bank account

Shauna Hanson
Shauna Hanson(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fall Creek woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local non profit organization made her first court appearance Tuesday.

Shauna Hanson, the founder of Helping Hands for Our Children, made an appearance in Eau Claire County court via zoom.

In October, Hanson was accused of depositing more than $63,000 meant for her charity into her personal bank account over the course of three years with nothing to prove that the money was used for Helping Hands.

A motion hearing for Hanson is scheduled for Dec. 7.

