Local, state COVID update as WI DHS reports record number of new deaths

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department adds two new deaths on Tuesday, November 24 for a total of 56. The county also adds 86 more positive cases for a total of 7,336 cases in the county. There are an estimated 1,996 active cases in Eau Claire County. A total of 231 (or 3.1 percent) of all cases in the county have ever been hospitalized.

Chippewa County also adds two more deaths for a total of 47. Public Health reports 72 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,376.

In La Crosse County, 99 new COVID cases are reported on Tuesday, November 24. That increases the county’s total to 7,500.

One more Dunn County community member has died due to COVID-19, which increases the county’s total to nine. The county also adds 48 new cases for a total of 2,494.

Clark County also reports another death due to COVID-19 for a total of 34. The county adds 28 cases for a total of 2,004. There are 454 active cases in Clark County with 32 current hospitalizations and 149 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Another death is reported Tuesday by Barron County Public Health. Public health says the person was in his or her 70s. The county adds 38 new cases for a total of 3,345. Of those total cases, 895 are listed as active.

The Trempealeau County Health Department reports 39 new cases for a total of 2,256 cases. Of those, 675 are active. The county has 21 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.

Jackson County Public Health adds 16 new cases on Tuesday bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,604. There are 329 active cases, 10 hospitalizations, and five deaths.

A new death is reported in Rusk County for a total of six. The county has 38 new cases on Tuesday, November 24. There are 797 total cases and 437 active cases. Rusk County adds three hospitalizations. A total of 36 Rusk County community members have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

------------------------------------------------------

After reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday and six new deaths Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says a daily record amount of new COVID-19 deaths are reported Tuesday.

State health officials say more than 100 new deaths were reported to the DHS within the past 24 hours. The previous record was 92, set on November 17.

The DHS reported 104 new deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday. The cumulative death toll is now at 3,115. COVID-19 is currently the fourth leading cause of death in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 53 deaths per day over the last 7 days, and the death percentage increased slightly to 0.86% from Monday’s percentage of 0.84%.

On Monday, health officials say out of the 16,510 new coronavirus test results that were received in the past 24-hour period, 6,202 tests were positive -- a positivity rate of 37.57%. This ends a five day decrease of decline for new cases.

The 7-day average for new cases is now at 6,081. There were 10,308 negative tests in the latest batch of results. The DHS says 279 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association says there are currently 1,999 COVID-19 in hospitals, an increase from Sunday’s report of 1,988. Of those, 438 are in intensive care, an increase of 10 from Sunday. The alternate care facility -- the field hospital at the state fairgrounds -- is treating 9 patients, a decrease of four from Monday.

The state says 16,209 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Madison less than 10 months ago.

A total 363,973 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin. The state says 20.9% of all of these cases are active, or 75,893 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That percentage increased Tuesday after having dropped since Thursday, when it was reported at 22.3%. There are 284,903 people diagnosed with the virus who are considered recovered.

