Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

With Western Wisconsin continuing to see high numbers of COVID cases, Mayo Clinic Health System continues to increase its testing capacity.

Mayo is currently doing as many as 20,000 tests a day at its Rochester campus alone.

The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing needs change.

Those changes include in-home testing, which doctors say will be especially beneficial for people who are asymptomatic.

“We know that 50 to 80 percent of the transmission of this virus is spread by asymptomatic individuals,” said Dr. William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “Identifying those without symptoms but that are, in fact, infected with the virus remains very important.”

Dr. Morice says in-home saliva tests appear to be the most effective in detecting the virus.

However, doctors continue to look for a sufficient nasal option for in-home testing in the future.

He also expects to see more rapid distribution and production capacity of antigen and point-of-care testing for 2021.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.