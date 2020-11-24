Advertisement

Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021

The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing needs change.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

With Western Wisconsin continuing to see high numbers of COVID cases, Mayo Clinic Health System continues to increase its testing capacity.

Mayo is currently doing as many as 20,000 tests a day at its Rochester campus alone.

The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing needs change.

Those changes include in-home testing, which doctors say will be especially beneficial for people who are asymptomatic.

“We know that 50 to 80 percent of the transmission of this virus is spread by asymptomatic individuals,” said Dr. William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “Identifying those without symptoms but that are, in fact, infected with the virus remains very important.”

Dr. Morice says in-home saliva tests appear to be the most effective in detecting the virus.

However, doctors continue to look for a sufficient nasal option for in-home testing in the future.

He also expects to see more rapid distribution and production capacity of antigen and point-of-care testing for 2021.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
UWEC VAPING
UWEC VAPING