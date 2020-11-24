Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Some middle school students are trying their hand at journalism as part of a nationwide effort to help kids build character and respect.

The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take part in the Teen Press program.

The goal being to help kids grow academically through journalism.

While COVID has presented obstacles, middle school staff say students are embracing the project during a challenging time.

“Middle school can be hard, those are challenging years for some kids,” said Stephanie Hein, a Longfellow Middle School 8th grade teacher. “I think the more comfortable they get in being uncomfortable, the more growth can happen.”

Students officially launched their first episode today featuring Them Coulee Boys.

The middle schoolers are in charge of all planning, interviewing and production of each story.

Episodes can be found on the School District of La Crosse Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.