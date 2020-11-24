New website to connect low-income Wisconsinites with legal services

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin Judicare is a non-profit law firm working with low-income clients across Northern Wisconsin. Every year they take on 2,500 to 4,000 cases.

Since the pandemic began, they’ve seen an increased need of their services with requests for help in cases related to unemployment insurance, family law and evictions.

A new website called the “Pro Bono Portal” will help agencies like Wisconsin Judicare meet these needs.

“We have 33 counties in Northern Wisconsin, much of it is rural, so this portal I think is going to give us the opportunity to find or place cases with attorneys that we normally wouldn’t be able to do,” said Marka Henkelman with Wisconsin Judicare.

Agencies across the state like Wisconsin Judicare post cases to the portal. Attorneys in Wisconsin search the site for opportunities that match their experience and interests.

The State Bar of Wisconsin launched the website last week to give more visibility to pro bono cases.

“Before the portal what we were doing was a lot of us would make phone calls, or you would send out a lot of emails to individuals that you know who might be interested in a type of case or a particular type of opportunity,” said Jeff Brown with the State Bar of Wisconsin. “You had to keep this sort of matrix in your head or in a database somewhere that you would go search every time you had something.”

The State Bar of Wisconsin hopes this resource will make it easier for all Wisconsinites to access legal representation.

