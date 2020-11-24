Advertisement

Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help

Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West...
Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West Miami-Dade, Florida, home. The boy called his parents, one a Miami police officer who responded to the scene and confronted the suspect.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - Florida state authorities are investigating after an off-duty Miami police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to break into a home with the officer’s 13-year-old son inside.

Police say a person attempted to break into the back of a home Monday afternoon in West Miami-Dade, Florida. The 13-year-old boy inside the home called his parents to tell them what was happening.

His father, a City of Miami police officer, responded to the scene and confronted the suspect. Police say that’s when shots were fired.

Paramedics transported the suspect as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The house reportedly belonged to the involved officer’s ex-wife.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Police investigation incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
One person killed in Eau Claire County officer-involved shooting
COVID-19
Local, state COVID stats as WI’s 7 day average of new cases drops to fewer than 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is adapting to an increase in patients due to a surge...
Area hospital adapts to COVID-19 case surge

Latest News

More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
For the first time ever, Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park is lined with Christmas trees.
Rotary club leads first-time holiday festivities in Holmen
Small businesses in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are offering traditional sales this Small...
Local businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday
Wintermission Aims to get People Active During Colder Months
Wintermission Aims to get People Active During Colder Months