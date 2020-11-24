Sam Stange scores twice as Wisconsin defeats Penn State 6-3

MADISON, Wis. (UW Press Release) - It was a barnburner at LeBahn Monday night as five Badgers notched six goals against the Nittany Lions for a thrilling first series matchup.

The No. 14 Wisconsin men’s hockey team (3-2-0, 3-2-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) earned a 6-3 win over No. 15 Penn State (0-3-0, 0-3-0-0-0-0 Big Ten) after freshman Sam Stange notched his first career goal and his first of the night with 10:30 on the clock to tie up the game at 1-1. His finish of a cross-ice pass from junior Roman Achan came just two minutes after the first Nittany Lions goal.

Senior Jack Gorniak sniped another five minutes later to end the period with the Badgers on top.

Coming back for the second, Stange scored early for his second of the night. Senior defenseman Josh Ess sent him on the way with 15:06 to go.

Penn State retaliated 15 seconds later, but Wisconsin wasn’t ready to let up.

Junior Brock Caufield knocked in another for the Badgers off a Linus Weissbach pass. Brock’s brother Cole Caufield tallied his first of the season, on the power play, less than four minutes later. Then Brock returned the favor for to Weissbach, setting up the senior for his the sixth and final UW goal.

Notes to know:

Freshman on fire: Sam Stange earned his first two goals and points of the season while Anthony Kehrer notched his first two assists and points of the season.

The entire first line earned a goal in the third period within a span of 5:45 minutes. This is the first game brothers Brock and Cole Caufield scored together in the same frame.

Wisconsin’s power play improved 5-17 (29.4 percent), scoring a power-play marker for the fifth consecutive game.

Up next: UW takes on No. 15 Penn State in the series finale tomorrow night at 5 p.m. at LaBahn Arena. Watch the games live on-air Big Ten Network or listen on 1310 WIBA.

