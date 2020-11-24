Advertisement

Spirit of Christmas Trees help give gifts to children in need

Spirit of Christmas Trees are now in dozens of area businesses. This one is in the lobby of the...
Spirit of Christmas Trees are now in dozens of area businesses. This one is in the lobby of the YMCA in Chippewa Falls.
By Jesse Horne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Even though Christmas is still more than four weeks away, one area nonprofit is helping you get into the spirit of giving.

Spirit of Christmas Trees are in dozens of area businesses, including the lobby of the YMCA in Chippewa Falls.

To take part, all you need to do is take one of the tags, buy a gift for a child in need, then place the gift back under the tree.

The trees are just one part of the Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County.

President of Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County Glen Zwiefelhofer says, “Along with this tree we get a lot of financial donations and we get a lot of backing from the community and from the Chippewa Valley. We get donations from all over the Chippewa Valley and we’re thankful for that. I’m thankful that we live in a great community that is willing to support the kids.”

There are more than 50 trees set up across the area. The Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County has helped spread holiday cheer to children for more than 30 years.

For more information, click here.

