UW-Eau Claire vaping research empowers teens to take control of their health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five high schoolers is vaping or using e-cigarette’s according to the CDC, and for middle schoolers, one in twenty.

Dr. Lorraine Smith, head of the vaping research team at UW Eau Claire School of Nursing, is looking to change that.

“If we educate the educators they can bring concise evidence-based information back to the students,” Smith says.

First, Smith’s team assesses a teacher’s vaping knowledge, including the impacts it has on young bodies.

“We just want to make sure we empower adults who work with young people to really have good accurate knowledge so that they can have meaningful discussions with young people about vaping,” says Lindsey Boehm, fourth year nursing student and assistant researcher.

Smith says they’ve found virtual presentations to be successful.

“When we did it at the detention center there was a lot of questions from the youth for us, and they did a lot of sharing of their experiences with it and some myths that they weren’t even aware of,” Smith says.

Early prevention education is key, Boehm says.

“Nicotine is highly addictive particularly in developing brains so we know that a lot of the kids who start in middle or high school will take that habit with them to college and that’s definitely something I’ve seen as a student myself,” Boehm says.

Smith says bringing any foreign substance into your body can have negative repercussions.

“Especially when it comes to viruses that affect the heart, the lungs, your immune system and that brings us to COVID-19 and the effects,” says Smith.

Preliminary studies out of Stanford University found people between the ages of 13 and 24 who vape are five to seven times more likely to contract COVID-19, than those who don’t.

Smith and Boehm aren’t sure how the pandemic will impact vaping usage.

“We know that a lot of teens are obtaining products from older friends now and so with social distancing it’ll be interesting to see if there’s an increase or a decrease [in vaping] this year,” Boehm says.

The two say it’s a waiting game; they’re willing to play out.

The two took over the research from former nursing student Heidi Pardon and the late Dr. Diane Marcyjanik, pivoting their work this Fall to accomodate safety concerns amid COVID-19.

The Gritzmacher Science Education Fellowship allowed the two to continue work on their outreach project entitled: Teen education on e-cigarettes and vaping.

