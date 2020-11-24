Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A voter group is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up a case against the Wisconsin Elections Commission to prevent certification of the presidential election results in the state.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance argues that there was a systematic effort in Wisconsin using money to illegally evade voting laws in order to cast tens of thousands of illegal ballots. The petitioners continue, alleging that the 20,608 vote margin includes ineligible and illegal votes.

Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement late Tuesday afternoon accusing the group of trying to disenfranchise everyone who voted in the November election.

“The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice will ensure that Wisconsin’s presidential electors are selected based on the will of the more than three million Wisconsin voters who cast a ballot,” Kaul continued.

Wisconsin Voters Alliance argues that the money was sourced back to an organization funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to the petition for original action, the group believes that the Zuckerberg-funded organization, Center for Technology and Civic Life, gave over $6 million to multiple cities in Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee in order to facilitate absentee voting in violation of Wisconsin law.

Wisconsin Voters Alliance is asking the court to take up this case immediately, saying Wisconsin elections officials violated state election laws to nullify a close presidential election.

The WEC has until 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 to respond.

A recount over President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump is ongoing. Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be certified by Dec. 1.

At least 10 cases have been filed across the country seeking to halt certification in parts of all of key battleground states. So far none have been successful.

