UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers opened the COVID-19 media briefing adding that funding around the state has helped families, farmers and entertainment industries across the state. He added while this has helped so many in the state, there is still a lot more that could be done.

Health officials and Gov. Evers strongly urge people to celebrate Thanksgiving with their own family unit, and not throw a giant party that could potentially spread COVID-19.

WI STATE DATA:

363,973 confirmed COVID cases, an increase of 6,202 since Monday.

3,115 total deaths, 104 new deaths since Monday. This is the highest number of deaths in a single day for the state.

16,209 people have ever been hospitalized, an increase of 279 people.

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update with the Department of Health Services at 1:30 p.m.

