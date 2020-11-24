Advertisement

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers opened the COVID-19 media briefing adding that funding around the state has helped families, farmers and entertainment industries across the state. He added while this has helped so many in the state, there is still a lot more that could be done.

Health officials and Gov. Evers strongly urge people to celebrate Thanksgiving with their own family unit, and not throw a giant party that could potentially spread COVID-19.

WI STATE DATA:

363,973 confirmed COVID cases, an increase of 6,202 since Monday.

3,115 total deaths, 104 new deaths since Monday. This is the highest number of deaths in a single day for the state.

16,209 people have ever been hospitalized, an increase of 279 people.

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update with the Department of Health Services at 1:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Police investigation incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
One person killed in Eau Claire County officer-involved shooting
COVID-19
Local, state COVID stats as WI’s 7 day average of new cases drops to fewer than 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is adapting to an increase in patients due to a surge...
Area hospital adapts to COVID-19 case surge

Latest News

For the first time ever, Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park is lined with Christmas trees.
Rotary club leads first-time holiday festivities in Holmen
Small businesses in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are offering traditional sales this Small...
Local businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday
Wintermission Aims to get People Active During Colder Months
Wintermission Aims to get People Active During Colder Months
Preparations for Small Business Saturday
Preparations for Small Business Saturday
Pro Bono Portal to Help Low-Income Wisconsinites (11/24/20)
Pro Bono Portal to Help Low-Income Wisconsinites (11/24/20)