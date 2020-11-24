Wintermission aims to get people active during winter months

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter in Wisconsin may be more difficult this year than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wintermission Eau Claire program’s goal is to get people outside and active in the winter months while staying safe.

“Instead of 18 months we’re creeping towards 24 and hope to be finalizing our winter city strategy in the coming months,” says Jacob Wrasse with UW- Eau Claire Community Relations.

Wrasse works with the Wintermission program and says they have used the COVID-19 pandemic to highlight just how much social isolation affects mental health.

“The social isolation that has come from people being unable to visit elderly relatives or leave their homes has drawn attention to the way winter in the upper Midwest does have a similar effect,” he says.

This year, the Wintermission recreation trail, which goes through the Randall Park neighborhood downtown, will remain a priority on city plow routes.

Eau Claire City Council Member Emily Berge says it is also important for the economy.

“It goes through downtown, so it is a beautiful part along the rivers by businesses downtown so people would go along their walk and grab a cup of coffee,” Berge says.

The Winter Gear Share program will also be available this year, which allows people to check out things like snowshoes and sleds.

“Having this gear is going to be important, but it is as important that the way the gear is distributed maintains the safety of those receiving the gear and those volunteering to hand it out,” Wrasse says.

The Wintermission program has put an emphasis on staying safe, while thinking about winter differently.

“Paying attention to what is positive, to what is a great opportunity about winter is a great way to frame this as something that is not a burden but as something we choose to experience,” Wrasse says.

