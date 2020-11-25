3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are in custody and have been charged in Dunn County after a Hayward man was found dead in his residence.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Steinhoff, 37, Chad Turgeson, 37, and Ashley Gunder, 24, have all been arrested after Bruce McGuigan, 37 of Hayward, was found dead.

Steinhoff has been charged with first degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon-repeater and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Turgeson has been charged with first degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon-repeater.

Gunder has been charged with first degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence on 440th Street in Dunn Township to check on the welfare of the occupant on Nov. 17. Deputies found a white male dead, and it was later identified to be McGuigan and the homicide investigation was initiated.

They added that it was determined that McGuigan was picked up in Hayward on Nov. 15 by Steinhoff and Gunder and was brought to Menomonie. All three suspects confirmed that McGuigan was alive when brought to Dunn County. Officials determined he was killed between the late hours of Nov. 16 and possibly into the early morning hours of Nov. 17.

Pathology reports list McGuigan’s death as multiple blunt force injuries. The sheriff’s office confirmed that he was known to at least one of the suspects and the incident was not random in nature.

Gunder told law enforcement that Chad Turgeson had killed McGuigan and it was her job to clean up the mess.

Officials say one suspect was taken into custody at the residence after they arrived and two others were taken into custody at a Menomonie motel the same night.

The death is still under investigation.

