Amber Alert issued for 2 Nevada children

An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.
An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday.

Ariana Medina, 6, is 3″1′, weighing 36 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and tan complexion. Her brother, Liam, is 3, weighing 45 lb., with a brown Mohawk, brown eyes and tan complexion.

The suspect in the abduction is Angel Medina, 36, 5″9′ and weighing 209 lbs. He was driving a white semi with a Acevedo Trucking logo out of Stockton, Calif.

Anyone seeing the children, suspect or vehicle should call 911 or the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0950.

