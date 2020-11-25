American Farm Bureau calls on Congress to pass tax extensions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It now looks like a 2 man race to become chairman of the House Agriculture Committee in the next Congress. Those 2 men are Congressmen David Scott of Georgia and Jim Costa of California. Reports out of Washington say those 2 have the most support and no one else has come forward with a strong desire for the job. Scott has the most seniority and the most support from others on the committee as well as the endorsement of outgoing Chair, Colin Peterson of Minnesota, who lost his re-election bid. Scott would also be the first African American to hold the position. Costa has the support of over 70 ag groups in California as well as many specialty commodity groups across the country.

One thing that won’t be happening in California in 2021 is an in person World Ag Expo. Show officials say the Covid-19 pandemic has forced them to move to a virtual platform for next year’s show, scheduled from February 9th through the 11th. But it will be a little different from other on-line shows. Using the “Map Your Show” format, World Ag Expo will provide a platform for exhibitors that will make it a year-long show allowing exhibitors to update their information continually for farmers to access.

As both 2020 and the Trump Administration get close to the end, a group of about 60 businesses, including some from agriculture are calling on Congress to extend a bunch of tax provisions known as “tax extenders.” The American Farm Bureau is one of the groups calling for the extensions so ag industries like biofuels, breweries and wine makers can survive the Coronavirus pandemic. Current Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said recently the Administration doesn’t plan to extend those tax provisions.

Next Tuesday, December 1st, is Giving Tuesday-a project of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau has set aside that day for people who want to give in support of agricultural education and ag leadership programs across the state. The day will wrap up Farm Bureau’s Centennial fund raising efforts to keep educational programs going well into the future. Their goal is to raise $100,000 to celebrate 100 years of the Farm Bureau. Rural Mutual Insurance, a Farm Bureau affiliate, has agreed to match all donations from 50 to $10,000 up to a total of $100,000.

