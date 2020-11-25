Advertisement

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges stemming from a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held in secure detention instead of being released to his parents.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun.

He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shauna Hanson
Fall Creek woman appears in court, accused of depositing charity money into personal bank account
Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Police investigation incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
One person killed in Eau Claire County officer-involved shooting
COVID-19
Local, state COVID update as WI DHS reports record number of new deaths

Latest News

TSA finds gun at La Crosse airport.
TSA finds gun at La Crosse Regional Airport
Habitat for Humanity builds a home for a Mondovi family.
Habitat for Humanity builds home for Mondovi family
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60