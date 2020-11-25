Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club delivers nearly 600 meals for Thanksgiving

About 20 full-time staff from the Boys & Girls Club loaded up their cars at 3 p.m. and donated dinners to families throughout the Greater La Crosse area.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A local organization is making sure families aren’t going hungry this Thanksgiving.

Wednesday afternoon, volunteers with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse met outside Pogreba Restaurant on the city’s north side to deliver warm turkey dinners with all the trimmings to those who otherwise wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving dinner.

Despite COVID cancelling their traditional feast, club volunteers are still grateful to give back some Turkey Day joy.

“It really took a community effort to make these meals happen,” said Teigen Haye, Boys & Girls Club Director of Community Engagement for Greater La Crosse. “As the Boys & Girls Club, we can’t fund something like this, so we look for generous sponsors in our community and we’re so fortunate to have a lot of sponsors who made this happen.”

About 20 full-time staff from the Boys & Girls Club loaded up their cars at 3 p.m. and delivered close to 600 dinners to families throughout the Greater La Crosse area.

