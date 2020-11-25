Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) -On November 23rd, 2020 the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and West Central Drug Task Force Investigators, were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville.

Based on information received a traffic stop was initiated on the suspect’s vehicle by a Dunn County Deputy. During this stop the deputy, a Drug Recognition Expert, detected signs of impairment believed to due to narcotics.

As a result of this contact the suspect, 35 year old Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls, WI, was arrested for:

· Operating a M/V While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

· Possess w/Intent-Amphetamine (>50g)

· Possession of Cocaine

· Identity Theft

· Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

· Possession Of Meth Paraphernalia

· Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation Apprehension Request

Seized as a result of the stop and subsequent investigation was 74 grams of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and drug packaging and weighing material. Barnard is being held at the Dunn County Jail.

