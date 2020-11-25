Advertisement

Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club provides Thanksgiving meals to families

Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary packs Thanksgiving meals
(WEAU)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t slowing down the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club’s annual Thanksgiving meal-packing drive.

Members of the club gathered at the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie to pack meals for 128 people. The meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie.

Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club President Jake Jansen says the club wants to make sure families in need are still able to get a full Thanksgiving meal this year.

“2020 has come with a lot of challenges, and I would be remiss if that didn’t hit all aspects. Meals, in general, that need is always going to be here in this community, and we always want to be able to provide as much support as we can,” said Jansen.

This is the fifth year the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club has held the Thanksgiving meal drive.

