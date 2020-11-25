Deputies looking for information on two people impersonating officers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local sheriff’s office is warning the public of people impersonating law enforcement officers.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office received a complaint Tuesday night where a person was pulled over by a vehicle displaying red and blue emergency lighting. Two people got out of separate vehicles behind them and approached their vehicle.

One man identified himself as a Dunn County warden. The man was described as being a white male who was approximately 5 foot 9, with short hair, in his late 20′s and early 30′s and drove a 2010 to 2012 silver Chevrolet pick up truck.

The other man stated he was a Clark County sheriff’s deputy. The impersonator had long dark hair in the back of his head and hair in the front of his head that touched his eyebrows. The impersonator’s vehicle was described as a model similar to a 2012 Ford Explorer.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to contact the Clark County sheriff’s office.

