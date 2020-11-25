DNR Warden taken into custody after sheriff’s office responds to argument
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a DNR Conservation Warden has been taken into custody after officials respond to an argument.
The department says Michael Weber was arrested after personnel responded to rural Camp Douglas for a 9-1-1 hang up after an argument between a husband and wife on Nov. 24.
Officials added that this incident did not rise to the level of mandatory domestic violence case.
