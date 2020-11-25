DNR Warden taken into custody after sheriff’s office responds to argument

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a DNR Conservation Warden has been taken into custody after officials respond to an argument.

The department says Michael Weber was arrested after personnel responded to rural Camp Douglas for a 9-1-1 hang up after an argument between a husband and wife on Nov. 24.

Officials added that this incident did not rise to the level of mandatory domestic violence case.

