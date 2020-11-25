Advertisement

DNR Warden taken into custody after sheriff’s office responds to argument

Michael Weber
Michael Weber(DNR)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a DNR Conservation Warden has been taken into custody after officials respond to an argument.

The department says Michael Weber was arrested after personnel responded to rural Camp Douglas for a 9-1-1 hang up after an argument between a husband and wife on Nov. 24.

Officials added that this incident did not rise to the level of mandatory domestic violence case.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses
gavel
ECPD: ‘He was freaking out and his voice was shaky”
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check

Latest News

NFL logos adorn Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday on NBC
Top plays of 2020
WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage
Voices of COVID: L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center
The North High School hockey team raised the money through their annual 25-mile bicycle ride,...
High school hockey team presents check to local food bank
Top plays of 2020
SportScene 13 Spotlight: Top prep football plays