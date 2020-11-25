DNR warning hunters after two elk mistakenly shot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to take an extra second before you shoot this season.

It says two elk were mistakenly harvested last week.

In general, elk are larger than deer, have tall, sweeping antlers, darker necks and lack the characteristic tail colors and appearance observed on white-tails.

Hunters are also reminded to keep Covid-19 safety measures in mind when out in the field.

