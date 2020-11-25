Advertisement

DNR warning hunters after two elk mistakenly shot

The Wisconsin DNR is hoping to educate the public about wolves after a hunting dog was killed...
The Wisconsin DNR is hoping to educate the public about wolves after a hunting dog was killed at Mead Wildlife Area in Marathon County August 3.(WSAW)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to take an extra second before you shoot this season.

It says two elk were mistakenly harvested last week.

In general, elk are larger than deer, have tall, sweeping antlers, darker necks and lack the characteristic tail colors and appearance observed on white-tails.

Hunters are also reminded to keep Covid-19 safety measures in mind when out in the field.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses
gavel
ECPD: ‘He was freaking out and his voice was shaky”
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check
Michael Weber
DNR Warden taken into custody after sheriff’s office responds to argument

Latest News

NFL logos adorn Heinz Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday on NBC
Top plays of 2020
WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage
Voices of COVID: L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center
The North High School hockey team raised the money through their annual 25-mile bicycle ride,...
High school hockey team presents check to local food bank
Top plays of 2020
SportScene 13 Spotlight: Top prep football plays