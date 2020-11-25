Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire city council met Tuesday afternoon, and one of the items on its agenda dealt with the development of a Hy-Vee grocery store at the old Kmart site on Clairemont Avenue.

Within the last month, demolition began as the company works to build a roughly 85,000 thousand square foot facility.

The Eau Claire City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to accept a $250,000 dollar grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help with the demolition of the former Kmart store to make way for Hy-Vee.

“About half the demolition work was done as of a week ago and they are meeting the obligations that were set forth in the development agreement that was approved as part of the application,” said Eau Claire Economic Development Manager Aaron White.

In April 2019, Hy-Vee confirmed it signed a purchase agreement for the former Kmart building.

City officials say Hy-Vee hopes to have the project complete in the fall of 2021.

The council also had an amendment to its “Keeping Of Poultry” ordinance on the agenda.

Under the original ordinance, the city allows poultry, such as chickens, to be kept within city limits under certain conditions.

Community members living next door to people who apply for a poultry license can object.

The amendment changes it so the applicant needs permission from at least two-thirds of the homeowners within 100 feet of his or her house before a license will be granted.

“Removing that decision on who decides the poultry keeping would be permissible in a neighborhood not being put on a plate of city council but actually the decision of the neighborhood itself,” said Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld.

In a 6-5 vote, the council postponed action on the amendment until its final meeting in February.

Councilmembers say the postponement is to allow for more input from community members.

