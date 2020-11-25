Advertisement

ECPD: ‘He was freaking out and his voice was shaky”

Eau Claire police make contact with North High School teacher accused of possession of child pornography
By Janis Harper
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WARNING: This article contains graphic topics.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Todd Williams, of Menomonie, faces seven counts of possession of child pornography.

A criminal complaint says the Menomonie Police Department got a tip in October 2019, about a user named “T W” who was uploading multiple images of children in sexual situations. Investigators were eventually able to track the email address back to Williams.

Officers were delayed in executing a search warrant because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this month, the warrant was served with investigators taking custody of a computer from Williams’ basement. The complaint says that Williams’ wife was home when the warrant was served.

Eau Claire police were contacted to seize Williams personal cell phone since he was at North High school- where he is a teacher. The Eau Claire officer told Menomonie police that “Todd was cooperative when they spoke with him, but that he was freaking out and his voice seemed shaky.”

No images of child pornography were found on his phone.

When detectives searched Williams computer, they say 36 images believed to be child pornography were found. The computer search also revealed chat room conversations that Williams had with others in which he asked to engage in sexual acts with underage boys.

The Eau Claire Area School District sent out a statement last week confirming Williams is a teacher at North High School and that he has been suspended without pay. The ECASD website lists Williams as a social studies and Japanese teacher.

Williams is expected to make his first court appearance on Dec. 15.

