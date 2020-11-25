Fire department launches local “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign for holidays

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Fire departments are coming together to raise awareness of fire danger over the holiday season.

The La Crosse Fire Department is once again partnering with neighboring departments for its tenth annual “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign.

Starting Friday, wreaths will be hung outside each station with green lights and one white light to honor fallen heroes and servicemen.

Community risk educator Pat Corran says Thanksgiving and Christmas are the busiest times for home fires.

“Cooking is the number one reason that fires typically happen in homes,” said Corran. “We just really want to advise people and recommend to people that they’re making smart choices, staying in the kitchen--not leaving their food unattended, that is really the number one cause of cooking fires is unattended cooking.”

Any time a fire is reported, firefighters will replace the green bulbs with a red one in the wreath.

The wreaths will remain hung at each fire station through January 1.

