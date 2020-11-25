Advertisement

Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has reached a settlement with slain Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich’s parents, who alleged in a lawsuit that the cable news company exploited their son’s death in stories and commentary.

Both sides confirmed the settlement on Tuesday.

Rich was shot and killed in 2016 in Washington, D.C., in what authorities described as a botched robbery attempt. His parents, Joel and Mary Rich, had objected to a Fox article and commentary falsely suggesting their son had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

Internet theories that Rich had been assassinated for leaking emails were contradicted by U.S. intelligence reports.

A lower court had thrown out the lawsuit, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan last year reinstated it. The court said that the family had plausibly alleged what amounted to a campaign of emotional torture.

Rich’s parents, in a statement, said the settlement closed another chapter in their efforts to mourn their son, who was 27 when he was killed.

“We are pleased with the settlement of this matter and sincerely hope that the media will take genuine caution in the future,” the Riches, of Omaha, Nebraska, said.

Neither side disclosed financial terms of the deal.

“We are pleased with the resolution of the claims and hope this enables Mr. and Mrs. Rich to find a small degree of peace and solace moving forward,” Fox said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shauna Hanson
Fall Creek woman appears in court, accused of depositing charity money into personal bank account
Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Police investigation incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
One person killed in Eau Claire County officer-involved shooting
COVID-19
Local, state COVID update as WI DHS reports record number of new deaths

Latest News

TSA finds gun at La Crosse airport.
TSA finds gun at La Crosse Regional Airport
Habitat for Humanity builds a home for a Mondovi family.
Habitat for Humanity builds home for Mondovi family
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60