Habitat for Humanity builds home for Mondovi family

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brittany Risler and her three kids will soon move into their dream house in Mondovi thanks to a little help from Habitat for Humanity.

“I have always wanted to have my own home,” Risler says. “I never imagined being able to build my house.”

Risler, who works at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, hopes to move out of her rented duplex into the three bedroom house early next year.

“I am looking forward to being able to decorate my house, paint my walls, things you can’t do renting nowadays,” she says. Her 10-year-old daughter, Ayvah says she is most excited for her room and a big backyard.

Habitat for Humanity has been helping people across the globe find a place to call home since 1976 but Risler’s house will be the first built in the Chippewa Valley in three years.

The organization supplies volunteers and uses community donations in order to make mortgage payments affordable.

“What Habitat for Humanity does is build homes for families who just can’t quite afford them but we call them partner families because they have to put time and effort into building the home and take out a mortgage just like anyone else but they get the house a little less expensive,” says John Dawson, Executive Director for Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Dawson says he is thankful for the help from the community. Prevail Bank donated $10,000 along with labor to help make Risler’s house possible.

Dawson says in 2021, he hopes to build at least five Habitat for Humanity houses for families in the Chippewa Valley. To make that possible, the organization needs volunteers and donations along with people in need applying to be partner families.

Habitat for Humanity also operates a “Restore” where money from items sold goes toward the houses.

