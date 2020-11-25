Local businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls small businesses are still having sales during this year’s Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event two days after Thanksgiving.

“Anything from percentages off to, you know, extra $10 when you buy a $50 dollar gift card. There’s a wide variety of deals and promotions that are happening Small Business Saturday and throughout the holidays,” Downtown Eau Claire Inc. Marketing and Communications Coordinator Dustin Olson said.

Chippewa Falls Main Street is also running a promotion for all downtown businesses in the city. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, downtown shoppers can bring receipts to the organization’s headquarters at 514 Bridge St. For every $10 spent, shoppers are entered to win $500 in gift certificates to downtown businesses according to Chippewa Falls Main Street Director Teri Ouimette.

Both Ouimette and Olson said another advantage of shopping locally is the money stays within the community.

“The money stays here, it gets recirculated. You know, we have employees down here. We have, of course, business owners, people that make their living with small businesses and have for many years. We have so many businesses that have been here over 75 years,” Ouimette said.

Olson said 67 cents out of every dollar spent at a local small business stays within the community.

“Your dollars not only support the business and help them keep their doors open but you’re also supporting the local economy more effectively,” he said.

Downtown businesses in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are offering online options including curbside pick-up.

For a list of downtown Chippewa Falls sales, head to Chippewa Falls Main Street’s Facebook page. A similar list of many downtown Eau Claire sales is on Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s website.

Many sales will continue after Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.