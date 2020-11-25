Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shauna Hanson
Fall Creek woman appears in court, accused of depositing charity money into personal bank account
Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Police investigation incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
One person killed in Eau Claire County officer-involved shooting
COVID-19
Local, state COVID update as WI DHS reports record number of new deaths

Latest News

gavel
ECPD: ‘He was freaking out and his voice was shaky”
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
A group of local businesses are spreading holiday cheer in downtown Eau Claire just in time for...
South Barstow Business District spreads holiday cheer with lights
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
Picture of US economy is worrisome as virus inflicts damage
An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev. They have been found safe,...
2 Nevada children found safe, Amber Alert canceled