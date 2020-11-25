Red Coal BBQ alongside area businesses team up to provide hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A time to give thanks and celebrate with the ones you love.

Thanksgiving Thursday will look notably different amid the pandemic.

Brian Mosk owner of Red Coal BBQ is spending his day giving the gift of a hot meal.

“This year is more important than ever, you know, everybody’s struggling so we decided to team up with some local restaurants, to give back to the community that’s given us so much,” Mosk says.

With the help of local businesses donating either money or hands to volunteer, they will be feeding more than double the amount of families than in years past.

Between 11a.m and 2p.m. Red Coal BBQ is prepared to provide 350 home-cooked Thanksgiving meals, individually packaged and ready for pick-up.

Families and individuals from the Bolton Refuge House, the Altoona and Eau Claire school districts are a few of the community partners Mosk will be feeding.

On the menu...

“...turkey and gravy, sweet mashed potatoes, also green bean casserole, scalloped potatoes, stuffing and then cranberry sauce that nobody eats,” Mosk jokes.

One of several restaurants helping out, owner of Bijou Bistro Anthony Draganowski says he was grateful to be able to give back.

“When Brian called me I thought absolutely count me in, because that’s just as important to Eau Claire, to help each other, it’s really important this time in our life,” Draganowski says.

In a year riddled with unknowns, he says there is still plenty to be grateful for this year.

“Being a small business owner and being here for eight years, I’m really blessed to do what I love I have had such amazing support from the community that has kept us here and I’m really grateful for that,” says Draganowski.

The full list of restaurants/food & drink locations helping to provide free Thanksgiving meals to those in need:

Jay Ray’s Deli

Olympic Flame

Burrito Xpress

Za 51

Draganetti’s

The Growler Guys

Bijou Bistro + Catering

Volume One

The Raptors Softball Team

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.