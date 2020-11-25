Advertisement

Rocky the Christmas tree stowaway owl returns to the wild

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — Rocky the stowaway owl is back in the wild.

The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller after it was found by a worker setting up the holiday tree Nov. 16 at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center. The owl was apparently trapped in the 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall) Norway spruce when it was cut down 170 miles (275 kilometers) north, in upstate New York on Nov. 12.

The female owl, initially thought to be male, was uninjured but hadn’t eaten for at least three days when she was discovered and sent to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley town of Saugerties. There, a rehabilitator nursed her back to health for a week with plenty of mice before Rocky was cleared to continue her migratory journey south.

On Tuesday evening, rehabilitator Ellen Kalish held the winsome raptor aloft in a field against a backdrop of rounded mountains. In a video posted on Ravensbeard’s Facebook page, Rocky sits quietly on Kalish’s fingers before winging her way over to a nearby grove of pines.

“She is a tough little bird and we’re happy to see her back in her natural habitat,” the center wrote on Facebook. “We are sure that Rocky will feel your love and support through her journey south.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses
gavel
ECPD: ‘He was freaking out and his voice was shaky”
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check
Michael Weber
DNR Warden taken into custody after sheriff’s office responds to argument

Latest News

.
Meghan Markle reveals she had a miscarriage
Army veteran Missy Brown showcases her artwork at Texas A&M, alongside other fellow veterans...
Veterans find comfort in craft kits amid tense times
.
Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at age 60
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Americans risk traveling over Thanksgiving despite warnings
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results