Rotary club leads first-time holiday festivities in Holmen

For the first time ever, Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park is lined with Christmas trees.
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -

Looking to provide some holiday cheer in the midst of the pandemic, one village is getting more festive than usual.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Nancy Proctor, a Holmen Area Rotary Club member.

Proctor says 2020 has been a challenging year for fundraising.

“We decided to try something different, and we said, let’s do something to lighten up the village,” Proctor said.

That sparked the idea for the club’s first-ever Holidays in the Park Tree Decorating Contest.

“Last Thursday, we cut the trees over by Trempeleau and hauled them into the park and set them all up,” said Tom Knobloch, Holmen Area Rotary Club president.

“In an hour and a half, they cut fifty trees and in another hour and a half, they had them all in place,” added Proctor.

The contest opens December 4 with a tree lighting ceremony.

It costs $100 to sponsor and decorate a tree, and all proceeds will go to the Holmen Area Boys & Girls Club.

“There’s three categories between business, not-for-profit and families,” Proctor said. “The winners of those three categories will each get $250.”

The tree lighting here in Halfway Creek Park will also mark the start of another first-time holiday tradition in the village of Holmen--the Holmen for the Holidays Jinglefest.

“They’re going to have a parade Saturday afternoon and that will come up Main Street to Mill,” added Proctor. “Then the parade will go past the trees.”

“We’re asking all groups and families to distance themselves from each other so we can follow protocols for COVID-19,” said Lisa Kind, a Holmen real estate agent involved with Holmen’s Jinglefest Parade. “It was a bonus that the Holidays in the Park was going to happen. It was a perfect end to our parade and get some people over to check out the trees.”

“This is just our way of giving a little something to the community during this extremely difficult time,” Knobloch said.

25 trees have already been sponsored.

Anyone who would like to purchase one can do so before December 4.

The trees will stay up through the New Year.

