South Barstow Business District spreads holiday cheer with lights

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of local businesses are spreading holiday cheer in downtown Eau Claire just in time for the holidays.

A project more than ten years in the making has finally come to light in the South Barstow District of downtown.

Up and down South Barstow Street, dozens of trees are lit up to help brighten people’s days amid a year where not everything has gone according to plan.

Erin Klaus with the South Barstow Business Improvement District and Co-owner of Tangled up in Hue says the project has been in planning for many years, and this year they finally installed the electrical infrastructure to make the lighting of all the trees possible.

“People feel like it’s, becoming that downtown we had always hoped we would have here in Eau Claire,” Klaus says. “I think it really makes it feel homey and comfortable and heartwarming.”

The project cost about $40,000 and was paid for by businesses in the South Barstow District which stretches from Lake Street to Eau Claire Street.

Klaus says it is great to be able to provide some holiday cheer to the area.

“We wanted to highlight the amazing businesses we have downtown and remind the community that we’re still here,” she says. “We still look forward to, whether or not you can actually stop in our business, seeing your faces walk by the window and enjoy those beautiful lights downtown.”

Klaus says while the lights look nice for the holidays, they also have long term use, for future events like the international fall festival.

The lights will be on from dusk to dawn down on South Barstow Street for the holiday season and could extend beyond that.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.