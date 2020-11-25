Advertisement

Substitute teacher accused of body-slamming Fla. high school student

By WPLG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (WPLG) - Officials with a Florida school district are investigating an incident in which a substitute teacher allegedly body-slammed a high school student after a dispute over permission to use the restroom.

Students at Barbara Goleman Senior High captured the confrontation between the student and substitute teacher on cell phone video Monday. Danny Echavarria, who was in the class at the time, says the two got into an argument over permission to use the restroom.

He says the student had been asking to use the restroom, but because of COVID-19, the number of students allowed to go to the bathroom at once is being limited at the school. So, the substitute teacher told him he would have to wait until another classmate got back.

After nearly half an hour passed, the student got tired of waiting.

“After waiting for a while, the kid just decided to walk out. The sub tried to stop him, and it just got into, like, a wrestle match,” Echavarria said.

The video begins with the student trying to force his way out the door, and the substitute asks him to go back to his seat.

“You’re just a kid. I don’t want to touch you. Go sit down,” said the substitute in the video.

When the student doesn’t listen, the dispute turns physical. He pushes the door open, and the substitute grabs him, pulling him back in the classroom. The student then wraps his arms around the teacher’s neck. The two stumble back into a podium before the student is slammed to the ground.

“Definitely, definitely crazy to see in math. Just trying to do my work, you know?” Echavarria said.

Miami-Dade Schools say it is investigating the incident. The substitute will not be placed at any school pending its outcome.

The school district says the teacher has worked with them for two years without any prior disciplinary history. It’s unclear whether the student could face any discipline himself.

Copyright 2020 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shauna Hanson
Fall Creek woman appears in court, accused of depositing charity money into personal bank account
Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Police investigation incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
One person killed in Eau Claire County officer-involved shooting
COVID-19
Local, state COVID update as WI DHS reports record number of new deaths

Latest News

TSA finds gun at La Crosse airport.
TSA finds gun at La Crosse Regional Airport
Habitat for Humanity builds a home for a Mondovi family.
Habitat for Humanity builds home for Mondovi family
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60