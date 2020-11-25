Turkey takeout is a high flying option in 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many families will still be enjoying the traditional turkey dinner this Thanksgiving. But the way they are preparing for the big day looks a little different this year due to smaller gatherings. Pick-up options are in high demand this season in the Chippewa Valley.

The Florian Gardens has been busy preparing meals for people to come and pick up before the holiday. All meals are pre-cooked and packaged cold so you heat up at home when you are ready to eat.

The reservations have been very popular with more than 800 meals to-go ordered. It is too late to pre-order currently, but they do plan to do a similar program for Christmas.

The Florian Gardens aren’t the only ones seeing a big influx. Festival Foods in Eau Claire says they are selling more small and medium size meals this holiday. Family Fare in Chippewa Falls says they have seen about a 40 percent increase in ordered Thanksgiving meals.

If you have not pre-ordered a meal, you can still get all the Thanksgiving staples at a free community meal at Hope Gospel Mission. This year, it will be a drive-thru meal on Thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. at the Hope Renewal Center for Men at 2650 Mercantile Drive.

