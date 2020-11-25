Advertisement

Updated area COVID-19 numbers

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Nov. 25, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Wisconsin saw an increase of 5,469 new positive cases on Wednesday, November 25. There are now 369,442 overall cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are 63 new fatalities for an overall total of 3,178 with 248 additional hospitalizations.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 143 new cases for a total of 7,479 with no new deaths.

Chippewa County has 79 new cases, raising its overall numbers to 4,455 with one new death.

Dunn County set a new single-day high in positive tests with 157 along with three new new deaths.

In the Coulee Region, La Crosse County has 151 new cases for a total of 7,651 cases. One new death raises fatalities to 34.

