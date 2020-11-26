Advertisement

Family builds drive-thru window at home for Thanksgiving

By KUSA staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KUSA) - Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are becoming more creative with how to spend time together – apart.

That includes one Colorado couple who has found ways to preserve holiday traditions, even if they can’t dine at a table together.

“I don’t want to get sick. Jan doesn’t want to get sick. And I don’t want to get anybody sick,” Dennis Culver said. “And so, we just had to do something different.”

Dennis and Jan Culver usually host a full house of family and friends. But 2020 is the year of the pivot.

“And Jan says, ‘Well maybe we should just have a drive-up window,’” Dennis Culver said.

He went to Home Depot, got a bunch of stuff and built one.

“This is going to be fun. This is just going to be fun,” Jan Culver said.

Dinner at the Culvers is drive-through only, complete with the newly constructed takeout window and turkey orders placed in advance.

“‘Oh yeah, I’ll be there at 115;’ ‘I’ll be there at 1230.’ Or, ‘I want both. No just white meat,’” Dennis Culver said. “It’s just a hoot!”

The menu hasn’t changed, just the serving dishes.

“They can call me when they’re done and tell me how I did on the stuffing!” Jan Culver said.

Jan’s brother Mike Bacon said he plans to stop by Thursday.

“We’re all contributing to the reduction, hopefully, of the pandemic,” he said. “We can lead by example and still enjoy Thanksgiving.”

Or roll through, rather.

“It’s time to laugh a little bit and enjoy what we have,” he added.

Dennis Culver said, after a hard year, it was something to help add some humor.

This family is choosing to dine apart but still celebrate together.

“Even though none of us like the rules, find a way to do all that, still have fun and still share a meal with your family,” Dennis Culver said.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs
gavel
ECPD: ‘He was freaking out and his voice was shaky”
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check
Michael Weber
DNR Warden taken into custody after sheriff’s office responds to argument
Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses

Latest News

Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for...
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison
Doctors worried about Thanksgiving COVID surge
Doctors worried about Thanksgiving COVID surge
Around 100,000 lights are up in Irvine Park for the annual Christmas Village.
Christmas Village lights up Irvine Park for 33rd year
Schuetzy's Tavern hosted its first "Gobble Wobble" run Thursday morning.
Chippewa County bar hosts ‘Gobble Wobble’ Run
Christmas Village at Irvine Park Begins 33rd Year
Christmas Village at Irvine Park Begins 33rd Year