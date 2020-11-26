Festival Foods hosts Turkey Trot: Home Edition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Food hosted its annual Turkey Trot Thursday but it was a little different from previous editions.

The store hosted a Turkey Trot: Home Edition.

The format allowed runners to participate in the annual race without having to run in large crowds.

Instead of using the traditional course, runners charted their own paths.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club.

“It’s really cool to see people still making time throughout their days, still making time throughout their own family traditions to get out, exercise, get that 2-mile in, get that 5-mile in, get their t-shirts, get their pie and still make the Turkey Trot a part of their tradition,” Eau Claire Turkey Trot race director Jamie Hoover said.

Registration cost $20 for participants who pre-registered. It cost $25 to register Thursday.

Participants were also entered to win a car.

